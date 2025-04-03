Turkiya annual inflation falls to 38.1 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Turkiya's annual inflation rate slowed for a 10th straight month in March, falling to 38.1 percent, the lowest since December 2021, official data showed Thursday.

The decline came as Turkiya was roiled by street protests against the arrest and jailing of Istanbul's popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on graft charges, which sent the Turkish lira to record lows against the Dollar.

Turkiya has experienced double-digit inflation since 2019, making life increasingly more expensive for millions of people.

On the month, consumer prices rose by 2.46 percent in March from February, according to the country's statistics institute.

The year-on-year price surge particularly affected education (80.4 percent), housing (68.6 percent), hotels and restaurants (43.4 percent), and healthcare (42 percent), according to the official data.