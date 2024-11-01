Turkiya moves to broaden its Africa reach

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Turkiya is expanding its reach into Africa, banking on its defence projects and widespread trade network, its prospects enhanced by the lack of colonial history weighing on Europe, diplomatic sources say.

Speaking ahead of a ministerial meeting at the weekend in Djibouti, a diplomatic source in Ankara said Turkiya was a "sought-after partner" in Africa thanks to its "non-colonial" past.

Top diplomat Hakan Fidan will be in the tiny Horn of Africa nation on November 2 and 3 for the meeting between Turkey and 14 African nations in a body that was set up in 2008.

"Turkiya's biggest advantage is its non-colonial past. When anti-imperialist leaders are looking for new partners, they think first and foremost of us," the source said.

Although the Ottoman Empire ruled over many territories in Africa, it lost control of them in the 19th and early 20th centuries before the Turkish Republic emerged from the ashes of its collapse in 1923.

In a sign of its growing influence, Ankara has since June taken on the role of mediator in talks between Ethiopia and Somalia who have been locked in a feud over access to the ocean.

And with a significant level of regional mistrust towards "both major powers and the Gulf states", Turkiya was "best-suited" to lead such negotiations as "no other actor had the confidence of both parties," the source said.

Despite difficulties, talks between Ethiopia and Somalia were moving forward "at their own pace".