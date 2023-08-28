Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

Trkiye and Azerbaijan on Monday lauded the "fruitful cooperation" between their military authorities during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Trkiye and Azerbaijan on Monday lauded the "fruitful cooperation" between their military authorities during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak.

According to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency, Aliyev and Gurak held a meeting in the country's capital Baku, during which the two welcomed the "successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and T�rkiye in all areas, including the military one.

" The statement said that both sides stressed the importance of Gurak's visit to Azerbaijan, adding that his visit will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

"The sides noted the significance of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War and underscored the high professionalism and heroism of the Azerbaijani Army in achieving that victory," it said. Earlier this month, Gurak was appointed the new chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.