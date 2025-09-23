Turkiye calls for settlement of Kashmir dispute on basis of UN resolutions in UN address

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday called for the resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions that calls for the exercise of right of self-determination by the Kashmiri people.

"The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir through dialogue," he said in an address to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, stressing that the preservation of peace and stability in South Asia to be of utmost importance.

"We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," Erdogan said, referring to the 4-day war.

"It is important to see a cooperation between the two countries when it comes to counter terrorism," he added.

