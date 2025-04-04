Turkiye Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Provocative Statements
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:32 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Turkiye Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli ministers targeting Turkiye, calling them provocative and reflective of Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policies.
The ministry criticized Israel's actions in Syria and Lebanon, questioning why developments in these countries, viewed as promising for regional peace and stability, were causing concern for Israel, said an official statement issued on Friday.
The ministry further denounced Israel’s air and ground attacks on multiple locations in Syria on April 2, emphasizing that there had been no provocation or attack from Syrian territory. It attributed these actions to Israel’s foreign policy, which, it stated, thrives on conflict.
“Israeli ministers cannot conceal the genocide in Gaza, the total war against the Palestinian people, settler terrorism, the intention to annex the West Bank, and Israel’s expansionist ambitions behind its attacks on Syria and Lebanon by targeting Turkiye,” the statement read.
Accusing Israel of being a major threat to regional security, the ministry stated that Israel’s actions were undermining the territorial integrity and national unity of regional countries. It labeled Israel as a destabilizing force that fuels turmoil and terrorism.
The Turkiye Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Israel to abandon its expansionist policies, withdraw from occupied territories, and cease obstructing stabilization efforts in Syria. It also called on the international community to take responsibility in curbing Israel’s growing aggression.
