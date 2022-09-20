Turkiye hopes for 'permanent' peace in Kashmir; urges support for flood-devastated Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday voiced hope for "permanent peace and prosperity" in Jammu and Kashmir, while also urging the world community to help the flood-hit people of Pakistan, in his address to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

"India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate," he told the 193-member Assembly in its high-level debate on issues of global peace and security.

"We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir," the Turkish leader added.

Erdogan also expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Pakistan because of the disastrous floods, saying his country had launched humanitarian aid campaigns which were still sustained.

"And we would like to call out to the international community to help the people of Pakistan as they're going through this most unfortunate and painful time," he added.