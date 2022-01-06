UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Nabs 2 FETO Terror Suspects Trying To Flee To Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Turkiye nabs 2 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkish forces arrested two members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) who were trying to flee to Greece, Turkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish forces arrested two members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) who were trying to flee to Greece, Turkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The two were caught while trying to illegally cross the Turkish-Greek border in Edirne province, the ministry said.

An investigation confirmed that the two individuals are members of FETO, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

