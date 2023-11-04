Open Menu

Turkiye Recalls Its Ambassador In Tel Aviv Over Continuous Israeli Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Turkiye recalls its Ambassador in Tel Aviv over continuous Israeli aggression

Considering the present humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, the continuous attacks by Israel and its refusal to ceasefire, the government of Turkiye has decided to recall its ambassador in Tel Aviv

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Considering the present humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, the continuous attacks by Israel and its refusal to ceasefire, the government of Turkiye has decided to recall its ambassador in Tel Aviv.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Saturday said, “Given the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, to Ankara for consultations.”

