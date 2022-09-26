UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Says Nearly 400 PKK Terrorists Neutralized In Northern Iraq Since April

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Turkiye says nearly 400 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq since April

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" nearly 400 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the start of a cross-border operation in April, the country's defense minister said on Monday

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces have "neutralized" nearly 400 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the start of a cross-border operation in April, the country's defense minister said on Monday.

"As part of Operation Claw-Lock, 397 terrorists have been neutralized. All caves, shelters, and so-called terrorist headquarters continue to be checked one by one," Hulusi Akar told commanders via video conference.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. Akar said Turkiye will resolutely continue with its counter-terrorism operations "until the last terrorist is neutralized.

" "Our only target is terrorists. We respect the borders and sovereign rights of all our neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria. Our only goal is to ensure the security of our borders and citizens," he added.

The defense chief said a total of 2,874 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq and northern Syria since January. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iraq January April Border Women All

Recent Stories

China offers 9 bln USD to businesses to maintain j ..

China offers 9 bln USD to businesses to maintain jobs

1 minute ago
 ADC Abbottabad continues surveys and assessment of ..

ADC Abbottabad continues surveys and assessment of damaged property

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Yet to Receive Promised US NASAMS Air Defe ..

Ukraine Yet to Receive Promised US NASAMS Air Defense System - Presidential Offi ..

1 minute ago
 French Interior Minister Praises 'Historic' Hike i ..

French Interior Minister Praises 'Historic' Hike in Police Budget

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Police inspector held for taking bribe

Police inspector held for taking bribe

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.