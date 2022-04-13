UrduPoint.com

Turkiye Successfully Tests Boosting System For Moon Mission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 13, 2022 | 05:24 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) -:Turkiye's Moon mission AYAP-1 successfully tested its hybrid boosting system (HIS), the Turkish Space Agency said Wednesday.

The boosting system was developed by a Turkish company DeltaV Space Technologies.

Turkiye plans to send a rover to the moon by the end of the decade using DeltaV's rocket engine that will first fly to the moon in a test mission in 2023.

