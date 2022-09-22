Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

Hailing the prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure peace between the two countries

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Hailing the prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure peace between the two countries.

"Our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine continue. I thank (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for enabling the prisoner exchange...This development made us very happy," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday at the Turkevi Center in New York.

Erdogan's remarks came right after Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war as a result of Turkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts conducted with the leaders of the two countries.

"Turkiye has now received the result of its belief in the power of dialogue and diplomacy with this prisoners exchange," he added.

Erdogan said he will hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy as soon he returned from New York, where the Turkish president addressed the UN General Assembly. He added that the UN should take initiative and make more efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the UN could not end the war, could not stop the bloodshed, nor could it find a solution to the energy and food crises that emerged as a result of the war. The efforts of UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) to establish the grain corridor on this issue have somewhat reassured the UN, but there is no doubt that more efforts should be made to end the war," Erdogan said.

Turkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Ankara's "only aim" is to end bloodshed and to establish peace since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February, Erdogan said, adding: "We have always expressed our commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war, we have emphasized that the steps taken by Russia at this point are unfair and unacceptable." Erdogan said Turkiye is in favor of diplomacy to resolve crisis and outstanding issues.