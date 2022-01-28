UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Research Team En Route To Antarctica For 6th Polar Expedition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Turkiye's research team en route to Antarctica for 6th polar expedition

Departing from Istanbul last week for the frozen continent, a Turkish research team Friday arrived in the South American country of Chile on their way to Antarctica

PUERTO WILLIAMS, Chile, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Departing from Istanbul last week for the frozen continent, a Turkish research team Friday arrived in the South American country of Chile on their way to Antarctica.

The 20-member team of Turkiye's sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition reached the Puerto Williams city via Madrid after 22 hours of flights, three transfers and 33-hour wait.They added some 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds) of personal and research equipment to the two tons of stuff delivered to the continent earlier.

After a seven-day quarantine period in Puerto Williams due to COVID-19 measures, the expedition team will leave for King George Island by plane.

They will later get on to a ship to reach the Turkish research camp area located at Horseshoe Island in Antarctica after a week-long sailing.

The research team, which also includes two researchers from Portugal and Bulgaria, will carry out studies for one and a half months in the frozen continent for 14 projects in different fields from earth sciences to life sciences.

As the team will be almost completely disconnected from the outside world once they reach Antarctica, Turkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) Polar Research Institute will closely monitor the team around the clock and provide support in various areas such as satellite images, weather conditions, and emergency aid.Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency will cover and broadcast the works and journey of the team.

Related Topics

Weather World Puerto Williams George Madrid Istanbul Bulgaria Portugal Chile From

Recent Stories

Punjab University students get first position at f ..

Punjab University students get first position at festival

52 seconds ago
 1278 more Corona cases confirmed in KP

1278 more Corona cases confirmed in KP

53 seconds ago
 Frontier College for Women stun City Gulbahar Girl ..

Frontier College for Women stun City Gulbahar Girls College in Handball final

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs NHA for timely completion of ..

Commissioner directs NHA for timely completion of drainage system

56 seconds ago
 Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to face Nadal in Austral ..

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to face Nadal in Australian Open final

58 seconds ago
 Three Levies personnel among four died, eight inju ..

Three Levies personnel among four died, eight injured in Dera Bugti blast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>