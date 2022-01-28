(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PUERTO WILLIAMS, Chile, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Departing from Istanbul last week for the frozen continent, a Turkish research team Friday arrived in the South American country of Chile on their way to Antarctica.

The 20-member team of Turkiye's sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition reached the Puerto Williams city via Madrid after 22 hours of flights, three transfers and 33-hour wait.They added some 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds) of personal and research equipment to the two tons of stuff delivered to the continent earlier.

After a seven-day quarantine period in Puerto Williams due to COVID-19 measures, the expedition team will leave for King George Island by plane.

They will later get on to a ship to reach the Turkish research camp area located at Horseshoe Island in Antarctica after a week-long sailing.

The research team, which also includes two researchers from Portugal and Bulgaria, will carry out studies for one and a half months in the frozen continent for 14 projects in different fields from earth sciences to life sciences.

As the team will be almost completely disconnected from the outside world once they reach Antarctica, Turkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) Polar Research Institute will closely monitor the team around the clock and provide support in various areas such as satellite images, weather conditions, and emergency aid.Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency will cover and broadcast the works and journey of the team.