UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmen-afghan Business Forum In Ashgabat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Turkmen-afghan Business Forum In Ashgabat

Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. From the Turkmen side, the heads and representatives of a number of ministries and agencies of the country, including the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated to the Forum.

Among the participants of the representative delegation of Afghanistan, there were specialists of trade-economic sector of the country and private entrepreneurs. During the meeting, the parties touched upon a number of contemporary issues of trade and economic nature.

The opportunities of expanding the variety of imports and exports between the two countries, enhancement of investments, facilitation of trade procedures, as well as the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles were regarded.

The parties expressed intent to intensify the trade relations in the field of energy, transport and logistics, communications and industry. The exchange of views on expanding the cooperation in the oil and gas field, as well as in the construction sphere took place.

The participants agreed to continue regular negotiations on these matters. Speaking about the social-economic development of Afghanistan, the participants noted the vital role of humanitarian initiatives realized under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Exports Business Oil Turkmenistan Chamber Gas Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan Expands Geography Of Energy And Inves ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Participates in Riyad Humanitarian Fo ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PPP, PML-N will not march out ..

4 minutes ago

Recession-proof construction industry now in tails ..

14 minutes ago

England beat Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

18 minutes ago

Turkish, Russian delegation to continue talks on S ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.