Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2020) A video conference was held between the representatives of the “Türkmendemirýollary” agency, open joint-stock company “Demiryollary” and the Railway Authority of the Ministry of Transport of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The Turkmen side was headed by Mr. A.Atamyradov, Chairman of the “Türkmendemirýollary” agency. The Afghan side was led by Mr. Mohammad Yamma Shams, General Director of the Railway Authority of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, issues related to the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway line, the work carried out under the project for the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway were discussed.

The participants also exchanged views on optimizing transit freight traffic and wagons passing through the Afghanistan, further developing of the transport corridor between the Lapis Lazuli agreement participating countries. Separately, issues of obtaining visas for railway workers and other issues were considered.