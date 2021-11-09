UrduPoint.com

Turkmen, Austrian Top Diplomats Speak For Joint Efforts To Tackle Afghan Issue - Ashgabat

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his Austrian counterpart, Michael Linhart, highlighted the necessity of consolidated efforts of the international community in resolving the Afghan issue, at virtual talks hosted by Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"Concerning the theme of regional dialogue on strengthening security and provision of stable growth, the Ministers focused on the need of further consolidation of efforts of the international community on peaceful and humanitarian settlement of the Afghan question. The timeliness of the online-meeting on the situation in Afghanistan which took place on the initiative of the Austrian side at the end of August of the current year was highlighted," the ministry said.

The sides also noted the need for further bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, trade, health, and education involving state agencies and business communities of both countries.

Furthermore, Meredov and Linhart signed a cooperation program between the nations for 2022-2023.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) completed its takeover of power in Afghanistan in September, at the heels of US withdrawal from the country. Many nations and non-governmental organizations have been providing aid to the Afghan population suffering various crises from hunger to economic downturn in the post-conflict country.

