Turkmen Border Guards Fire At Taliban Troops - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Turkmenistan's border forces opened fire on Monday at Afghan troops sent to the Jowzjan border area by the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) to investigate a civilian murder, Afghan media said.

Helal Balkhi, a Taliban provincial information official, was quoted as saying by the Hasht-e-Subh daily on Monday that the Afghan troops were assessing the security situation after a civilian was allegedly killed there by Turkmen border guards.

"The Taliban forces fired back in response to an attack by Turkmen border guards," Balkhi said, adding Taliban fighters were not hurt.

The Taliban have recently clashed with Iranian and Pakistani forces over confusion about the border demarcation. Skirmishes broke out near the Afghan province of Nimroz in early December but were dismissed by Tehran as a misunderstanding.

