MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Turkmen Embassy in Moscow refuted on Tuesday media reports about alleged health problems of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow as absolutely unreliable.

Some media outlets claimed that Berdimuhamedow slipped into a coma.

"The reports by a number of media outlets about the allegedly deteriorating health condition of the Turkmen president ... are absolutely unreliable and untrue," the Turkmen diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"Yesterday, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow held an online expanded meeting of the cabinet," the embassy continued.