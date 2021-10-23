ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Turkmenistan will send a government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to Tehran for a working visit from October 26-28, the state-run Neytralnyy Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

The decision was made by Turkmen Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow during a virtual government meeting.

The delegation will partake in the 16th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation, as well as political consultations between the countries' foreign ministries, the state media added.

Earlier this week, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran would host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring states on October 27.