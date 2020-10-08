UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmen Leader Hails Russia For Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Turkmen Leader Hails Russia for Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Central Asian country highly values Russia's development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Turkmenistan's state television reported.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

Berdimuhamedov called Putin on Wednesday to wish him a happy birthday. According to the state media, the Turkmen president also said during the conversation that he hoped Moscow and Ashgabat would cooperate in the health sector and praised Russian scientists for creating Sputnik V.

Turkmenistan is officially coronavirus-free, but residents are required to wear face masks outdoors and comply with some restrictions.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Ashgabat Turkmenistan August Media TV Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

2 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

2 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.