Turkmen Leader Hails Russia for Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Central Asian country highly values Russia's development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Turkmenistan's state television reported.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

Berdimuhamedov called Putin on Wednesday to wish him a happy birthday. According to the state media, the Turkmen president also said during the conversation that he hoped Moscow and Ashgabat would cooperate in the health sector and praised Russian scientists for creating Sputnik V.

Turkmenistan is officially coronavirus-free, but residents are required to wear face masks outdoors and comply with some restrictions.