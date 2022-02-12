UrduPoint.com

Turkmen Leader Hints He Is Ready To Hand Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkmenistan's poll commission was ordered to "begin work" for a new vote after strongman leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov hinted he was ready to step down amid speculation that his son will succeed him.

Gas-rich Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of the world's most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions.

Berdymukhamedov is its main face. His pastimes -- including horse riding, mass cycling, composing songs and authoring books -- are widely covered on the internet.

His 40-year-old son Serdar Berdymukhamedov is now the second most powerful government official with a broad purview over the economy as vice-premier.

In a keynote speech in parliament on Friday, Berdymukhamedov said he reached "a difficult decision" about his leadership because of his age, adding that the Central Asian country needed "young leaders", the state information service TDH reported.

Further remarks attributed to 64-year-old Berdymukhamedov from the same session appeared on TDH's website early on Saturday, and indicated that the country may soon hold a vote.

"The proposal voiced during the forum on the participation of young people in the further government of the state was approved," Berdymukhamedov said.

"In this regard, the Chairman of the Central Commission for holding elections and referendums was instructed to start relevant work in accordance with the constitution and legislation of Turkmenistan." Berdymukhamedov offered no timeframe for stepping down but said he wished to remain in politics in his role as chairman of parliament's upper chamber.

Friday's session in parliament's upper house marked the 15th anniversary of the first of three crushing electoral victories for Berdymukhamedov in his career as president.

He has never faced a real opponent at a ballot and his regime tolerates no dissent.

A former dentist and health minister, he succeeded the country's founding autocrat president Saparmurat Niyazov -- styled Turkmenbashy, or Father of the Turkmen -- when Niyazov died in December 2006.

al-cr/ach

