(@FahadShabbir)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has proposed the list of Names for children who will be born on May 25, the 140th anniversary of the national capital of Ashgabat, the state-run newspaper of Neutral Turkmenistan reported on Saturday.

On Saturday, Turkmenistan created a special governmental commission to organize the celebration of Ashgabat's 140th anniversary.

"It will be symbolic to give the first boy, who will be born on May 25, the name Paytagt [capital] or Ashgabat, and the first girl the name Merjen [pearl] or Maya," Berdimuhamedow said.

The president also ordered to prepare presents for these children.