UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmen Leader's Son Gets Highly Symbolic Role

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:07 PM

Turkmen leader's son gets highly symbolic role

The 39-year-old son of Turkmenistan's leader replaced him as head of the national horse association, state television reported Friday, paving the way for hereditary succession in the autocratic state

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The 39-year-old son of Turkmenistan's leader replaced him as head of the national horse association, state television reported Friday, paving the way for hereditary succession in the autocratic state.

The Akhal-Teke horse -- known for speed, endurance and a distinctive metallic sheen -- is an internationally admired Turkmen breed and a central theme of state propaganda, giving the association strong symbolic importance.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov had appointed Serdar Berdymukhamedov to a number of top positions earlier this year, which for some observers suggests he is being groomed for the top job.

State television said the older Berdymukhamedov "proposed that (members) elect another worthy head" of the national horse association which he chaired for ten years.

The members chose Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

In February, the younger Berdymukhamadov received three promotions simultaneously, becoming deputy premier, a member of the powerful security council and the auditor general, making him the second most powerful figure in the country after his father.

Turkmenistan, a gas-rich former Soviet country of around 6 million people, is regularly cited by rights groups as one of the world's worst abusers of civic, religious and press freedoms.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 63, served as a personal dentist and then health minister to Turkmenistan's first post-independence ruler, Saparmurat Niyazov, before taking over the top job after Niyazov died in 2006.

Related Topics

World Died Job Turkmenistan February TV Top Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court forwards names of judges for pos ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Suspend Practice of Hiring Russians for ..

2 minutes ago

US Govt. Investing $4Bln to Fight COVID-19 Impact ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine president hopes to restore ceasefire next ..

2 minutes ago

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

24 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.