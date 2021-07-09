Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the level of external policy agencies of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Morocco were held

The Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations in the format of a videoconference were held

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) The Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations in the format of a videoconference were held.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, while the Moroccan side was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The effectiveness of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov to Morocco in March of 2020, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan on the necessity to expand the constructive ties with the countries of the African continent was underlined.

The parties noted the importance of bilateral agreements signed during the mentioned visit and agreed to intensify the dialogue on finalizing the additional documents in the area of external policy cooperation, transport, education, science and others.

The Ministers expressed consent with the level of cooperation between the external policy agencies of the two countries, as well as underlined the efficiency of collaboration in the framework of international structures, primarily the United Nations.

An exchange of views took place on the pressing issues of regional and global agenda.

During the consultations, the interest of two countries in the development of trade-economic ties was emphasized.

The oil and gas, chemical, textile and processing industries, as well as tourism and agriculture were named among the priority vectors of collaboration. In this regard, the possibilities of creating a joint commission on economic cooperation were considered.

The parties highlighted the importance of organizing the meetings between the profile ministries and departments of two countries with the participation of the representatives of business circles for the advancement of the given process.

Also, the opportunities of expanding the cultural-humanitarian relations were discussed.

The significance of widening collaboration and exchanging expertise on the area of medicine and healthcare was emphasized.

Upon the completion of the talks, the parties signed the Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco for 2022-2023.