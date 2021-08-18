Turkmen Officials Maintain Dialogue With Taliban on Border Protection - Foreign Ministry

Turkmenistan's officials maintain contacts with representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) on border security and cargo movement control, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Turkmenistan's officials maintain contacts with representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) on border security and cargo movement control, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Employees of the diplomatic service and other state bodies maintain regular contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on the protection of the state border; provision of customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of control; and supervision of cargo movement across the border," the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Both checkpoints on the Turkmen-Afghan border operate in a regular mode, the ministry added.