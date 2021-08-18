UrduPoint.com

Turkmen Officials Maintain Dialogue With Taliban On Border Protection - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:53 PM

Turkmen Officials Maintain Dialogue With Taliban on Border Protection - Foreign Ministry

Turkmenistan's officials maintain contacts with representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) on border security and cargo movement control, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Turkmenistan's officials maintain contacts with representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) on border security and cargo movement control, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Employees of the diplomatic service and other state bodies maintain regular contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on the protection of the state border; provision of customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of control; and supervision of cargo movement across the border," the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Both checkpoints on the Turkmen-Afghan border operate in a regular mode, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Russia Turkmenistan Border

Recent Stories

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
 Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Polic ..

Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Bo ..

14 seconds ago
 One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southea ..

One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southeastern French Var Department - ..

15 seconds ago
 PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economic ..

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

27 minutes ago
 Labour Leader Calls on UK Gov't to Improve Mental ..

Labour Leader Calls on UK Gov't to Improve Mental Health Services for War Vetera ..

17 seconds ago
 10,000 police personnel deputed in Peshawar

10,000 police personnel deputed in Peshawar

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.