Turkmen Parliament Ratifies Security Cooperation Agreement With Russia - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Turkmenistan's parliament has ratified an agreement on security cooperation with Russia, the Turkmen government news agency reported on Sunday.

"The 12th session of Turkmenistan's Mejilis [parliament] of the Sixth Convocation held in Ashgabat adopted a decree 'On the ratification of the Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the sphere of security,'" the statement said.

This agreement was signed in Moscow on April 10, 2003.

The Russian lower house ratified the agreement on October 21.