Turkmen President Announces Turkmenistan-Hungary Talks in Ashgabat in Coming Days

(@FahadShabbir)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said talks between Turkmenistan and Hungary would be held in Ashgabat in the coming days.

"We pay great attention to the friendly relations established between Turkmenistan and Hungary.

I am convinced that the talks to be held in the coming days in the city of Ashgabat will be fruitful," Berdimuhamedov said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 60th birthday, which he celebrated May 31, published by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

He said the talks will give a new impetus to further development of bilateral cooperation.