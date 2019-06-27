UrduPoint.com
Turkmen President Discusses Afghanistan With New US Ambassador - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:16 PM

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has accepted the credentials of Matthew Klimow, the new US ambassador to the central Asian country, and discussed with him the situation in Afghanistan, local media reported on Thursday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has accepted the credentials of Matthew Klimow, the new US ambassador to the central Asian country, and discussed with him the situation in Afghanistan, local media reported on Thursday.

Klimow was appointed as the new chief of the US diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan earlier in the month.

During the talks, Turkmenistan's significant contribution to the international efforts to settle the Afghan conflict were mentioned as well as the social and economic recovery of the war-torn country, the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Berdimuhamedow and Klimow positively assessed infrastructural projects initiated by Ashgabat, including the construction of a transnational pipeline that runs through Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The officials also stressed that Turkmenistan's neutral foreign policy was an important factor for boosting peace and stability in Central Asia.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

