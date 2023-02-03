UrduPoint.com

Turkmen President Dismisses Head Of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow dismissed Supreme Court Chairman Guvanchmyrat Ussanepesov and National Security Minister Col. Gurbanmyrat Annayev in connection with their transfer to another jobs, Turkmen state television reported on Friday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow dismissed Supreme Court Chairman Guvanchmyrat Ussanepesov and National Security Minister Col. Gurbanmyrat Annayev in connection with their transfer to another jobs, Turkmen state television reported on Friday.

The head of state signed the relevant decrees at a meeting of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan, dedicated to the results of the work of the security departments for 2022.

Begench Hodzhamgulyev, who previously held the post of chairman of the Ashgabat city court, has been appointed the new chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan. By presidential decree, the Ministry of National Security will be headed by Col. Nazar Atagarayev, who previously worked as the chairman of the State Migration Service.

Ussanepesov has been heading the country's supreme court since 2021, and Gurbanmyrat Annayev has been the Minister of National Security since 2020.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ashgabat Turkmenistan 2020 Post TV Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Repo ..

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at Prayer Breakfast in Washington ..

34 seconds ago
 Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waive ..

Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waivers on Iran, Russia - Reports

38 seconds ago
 UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship beg ..

UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship begins 11 February with Wakeling- ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches innovation strategy

Ministry of Education launches innovation strategy

9 minutes ago
 Hina arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visi ..

Hina arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.