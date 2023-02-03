Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow dismissed Supreme Court Chairman Guvanchmyrat Ussanepesov and National Security Minister Col. Gurbanmyrat Annayev in connection with their transfer to another jobs, Turkmen state television reported on Friday

The head of state signed the relevant decrees at a meeting of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan, dedicated to the results of the work of the security departments for 2022.

Begench Hodzhamgulyev, who previously held the post of chairman of the Ashgabat city court, has been appointed the new chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan. By presidential decree, the Ministry of National Security will be headed by Col. Nazar Atagarayev, who previously worked as the chairman of the State Migration Service.

Ussanepesov has been heading the country's supreme court since 2021, and Gurbanmyrat Annayev has been the Minister of National Security since 2020.