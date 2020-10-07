UrduPoint.com
Turkmen President Sends Congratulatory Message To Putin On 68th Birthday - State Media

Wed 07th October 2020

Turkmen President Sends Congratulatory Message to Putin on 68th Birthday - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished Russian President Vladimir Putin happy 68th birthday and praised his contribution to the strategic partnership, the official governmental newspaper Neytralny Turkmenistan reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation's steady socioeconomic development, the consistent strengthening of its state system and its weight in the international arena are inextricably linked to your name," Berdimuhamedov said in his message, as quoted by Neytralny Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's leader pointed to Putin's contribution to the bilateral strategic partnership, the newspaper added.

"We are committed to further expand the time-tested political, trade, economical, cultural and humanitarian relations between our countries. We firmly believe that thanks to our joint effort the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental relations and strategic partnership will be steadily strengthening further in the interest of our people," Berdimuhamedov added.

Berdimuhamedov wished Putin good health, happiness and family well-being, and expressed hope for peace and progress in Russia.

