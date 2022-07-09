Turkmen President Sends Government on Vacation for Month - Reports

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has authorized the Turkmen government's vacation from August 1 to September 1, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has authorized the Turkmen government's vacation from August 1 to September 1, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, Berdimuhamedov has informed the officials about this decision at the enlarged session of the government dedicated to the results of the country's social and economic development over the first six months of the year.

Berdimuhamedov added that Deputy Prime Minister Annageldi Yazmyradow, who supervises the agricultural sector, alongside the leaders of the agricultural production will be able to take a vacation after the end of the cotton harvesting campaign.

In recent years, the Turkmen government vacation lasts one month per year. However, in 2018, the father of the current president, former President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov granted the government officials only a two-week vacation.