Turkmen President Tells Government To Extinguish 'Gates Of Hell' Gas Crater

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to find a way to extinguish a gas crater in the Karakum Desert, nicknamed "Gates of Hell," that has been burning methane gas for decades

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to find a way to extinguish a gas crater in the Karakum Desert, nicknamed "Gates of Hell," that has been burning methane gas for decades.

"We are losing valuable raw materials that could be exported to use the resulting funds to improve the welfare of the people. In this regard, I instruct you to gather scientists, if necessary, attract foreign specialists, and find a way to extinguish this fire," Berdymukhamedov said at a government meeting, as quoted by Turkmen state broadcaster on Friday.

The head of state was addressing Deputy Prime Minister Shahym Abdrakhmanov, who is in charge of oil and gas sector.

Berdymukhamedov noted that natural gas burning in large quantities in the Darvaza region had a bad effect on the environment and health of people living nearby.

The Darvaza crater, located 266 kilometers (41 miles) north of Ashgabat, near the village of Darvaza, is a man-made sinkhole. In 1971, when a well was being drilled in search of natural gas, a collapse occurred. Geologists decided to set fire to the gas coming out of the pit, hoping that it would completely burn out in a few days. However, the fire is burning to this day and the crater became a tourist attraction.

