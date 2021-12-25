UrduPoint.com

Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year - Reports

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to lower prices for some goods by 50% due to the upcoming New Year's holidays, the state-run Neytralnyy Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday

According to the news outlet, the president tasked Chary Gylyjov, the deputy prime minister, with ensuring that some food items and manufactured goods that are sold at markets and shops would cost 50% less from Saturday to January 1 so that people could buy presents and celebrate the holiday.

There is no information about what kind of products will have their prices cut.

Meanwhile, Mammethan Chakyev, the head of the country's transport and communication agency, was ordered to organize free public transport on December 31 and January 1.

