UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmen President Thanks S. Korean Leader For Medical Supplies During COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Turkmen President Thanks S. Korean Leader for Medical Supplies During COVID-19 - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has thanked during phone talks his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in,  for sending medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the parties paid special attention to the cooperation of the two counties' healthcare departments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Expressing deep gratitude to the [South] Korean side for sending medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Turkmenistan, president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that he considered this step as a manifestation of feelings of friendship and trust between the two peoples," the newspaper said.

During the phone talks, the leaders also said that the international community needed to take joint solidarity steps to effectively counter the pandemic.

Turkmenistan has not detected any cases of the coronavirus yet, according to the country's health authorities. At the same time, as part of preventive measures, Turkmenistan has introduced the mask regime across the country, as well as a number of restrictions on the operation of businesses, transport, etc.

Related Topics

Same Turkmenistan North Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 August 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

9 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.