Turkmen President Thanks S. Korean Leader for Medical Supplies During COVID-19 - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has thanked during phone talks his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, for sending medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the parties paid special attention to the cooperation of the two counties' healthcare departments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Expressing deep gratitude to the [South] Korean side for sending medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Turkmenistan, president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that he considered this step as a manifestation of feelings of friendship and trust between the two peoples," the newspaper said.

During the phone talks, the leaders also said that the international community needed to take joint solidarity steps to effectively counter the pandemic.

Turkmenistan has not detected any cases of the coronavirus yet, according to the country's health authorities. At the same time, as part of preventive measures, Turkmenistan has introduced the mask regime across the country, as well as a number of restrictions on the operation of businesses, transport, etc.