Turkmen, Tajik, Austrian Officials Discuss Issue Of Afghan Refugees - Ashgabat

Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Diplomats and migration officials from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Austria discussed on Monday the issue of Afghan refugees during an online meeting, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, on the 30th of August an online meeting on the issues of Afghanistan was held between the representatives of external policy agencies and organizations in charge of migration issues of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and the Republic of Austria," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan, specifically its effect on regional stability and security.

"Also, the situation with the refugees and immigrants was considered, including the overview of acceptable mechanisms of cooperation on the regional and international scales.

An exchange of views took place on the enhancement of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population," the ministry added.

The sides agreed to carry on the active dialogue in order to implement specific tangible measures to assist Afghanistan's social and economic restoration.

In mid-August, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to try to escape from the country out of fear of reprisals by the militants.

