Turkmen, Turkish Presidents Discuss COVID-19 Fight In Phone Call - State Media

Mon 25th May 2020

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan, one of few countries that have not confirmed a single COVID-19 infection yet, reported.

The phone call was held at the initiative of Ankara on Sunday.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on occasion of Eid al-Fitr and discussed bilateral relations as well as the global fight against the pandemic.

"The leaders of Turkmenistan and Turkey exchanged views on regional and global issues, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which had posed a new challenge to humanity," the news agency said.

The leaders called for concerted global efforts to counter he pandemic. Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed his country's commitment to the fight against the virus and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, primarily in medicine.

The Turkmen president also commended "the positive experience of Turkey in improving the methods of diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection, congratulating his colleague on the successes achieved in this area," according to the agency.

Turkmenistan, a country with a population of 6 million people, officially remains free of COVID-19. Earlier in May, the government approved an action plan to avert the epidemic.

