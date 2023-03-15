Turkmen, UK Officials Discussed Security, Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Turkmen officials met with experts from the UK Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI) at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the ministry said in a statement.

"The sides discussed issues of regional security, countering threats and challenges with account for modern realities, including ways for a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue," the ministry said.

They also exchanged views on trade and economic regional cooperation, it said.