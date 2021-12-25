UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Became One Of The First Countries To Register The “Sputnik Light” Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to register the “Sputnik Light” vaccine

As previously reported, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan registered the “Sputnik Light” vaccine and issued a corresponding certificate for its use

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2021) As previously reported, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan registered the “Sputnik Light” vaccine and issued a corresponding certificate for its use.

Thus, Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to approve the use of Russian vaccines “Sputnik V”, “EpiVacCorona” and “Sputnik Light” on its territory.

Vaccination with these preparations will allow the population to develop immunity more quickly. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), “Sputnik Light’s” effectiveness rate of about 80% exceeds that of other vaccines requiring the use of two components.

To date, Turkmenistan has separately purchased over 600,000 doses of the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. Also, step-by-step work on further procurement of this line of preparations is continuing.

As is known, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the leading centers of virology of the Russian Federation. The registration of “Sputnik Light” in Turkmenistan is the result of close partnership of the two countries in the fight against the spread of infectious diseases.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Turkmenistan Industry

Recent Stories

Country short of gas but furnace oil imported need ..

Country short of gas but furnace oil imported needlessly: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

11 hours ago
 Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standof ..

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

11 hours ago
 South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela pr ..

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.