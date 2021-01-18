UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Becomes First Central Asian Country To Approve Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Turkmenistan Becomes First Central Asian Country to Approve Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Turkmenistan has become the first Central Asian country to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the approval was granted by the Turkmen Health Ministry under the emergency use authorization procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"Turkmenistan became the first country in Central Asia to officially approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. Our partners highly appreciated the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which is one of the world's leading vaccines against coronavirus," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the statement.

Russia's vaccine has been registered under the same procedure in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine, Paraguay and Venezuela, according to RDIF.

Sputnik V is the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.

Russia produces the vaccine for domestic use on its own. It has also struck agreements with a number of foreign manufactures to produce doses for exports. The RDIF is leading efforts to promote the Russian vaccine abroad.

Related Topics

World Exports Palestine Russia Same Argentina Algeria Bolivia Paraguay Turkmenistan Serbia Venezuela August December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

38 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

41 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

42 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

51 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.