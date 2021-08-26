Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to the regions of Afghanistan

Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to neighboring Afghanistan in accordance with existing contracts

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to neighboring Afghanistan in accordance with existing contracts.

As is known, Turkmen electricity is supplied to Afghanistan in several directions, which makes it possible to provide electricity to almost all Northern provinces of Afghanistan, western and north-western regions of the country, including the provinces of Herat, Badghis, Jouzjan, Balkh, Faryab, as well as the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif, Shibergan, Herat and others.



At present, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the implementation of the project for the construction of a high-voltage power transmission line with a capacity of 500 kV along Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route is in the active phase.