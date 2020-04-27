UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Defies Pandemic To Celebrate National Horse Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:34 AM

Turkmenistan defies pandemic to celebrate national horse day

Turkmenistan flouted social distancing conventions introduced across the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with spectators packing a hippodrome for festivities honouring its national horse

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Turkmenistan flouted social distancing conventions introduced across the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with spectators packing a hippodrome for festivities honouring its national horse.

Footage broadcast by state television late on Sunday showed strongman President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presiding over races to mark Turkmen Horse Day, an important date in the Turkmen calendar.

While Berdymukhamedov, known as Turkmenistan's Arkadag, or "Protector", watched proceedings from a sealed box, ordinary spectators filled out the stadium and waved Turkmen flags.

Gas-rich Turkmenistan is one of the few countries in the world not to record a single COVID-19 case, although the government's traditional secrecy and the fact the country borders coronavirus hot spot Iran have cast doubts over the claim.

Rather than toning down celebrations honouring the Akhal-Teke horse, which is a central symbol of state propaganda, Turkmenistan appeared to kick off festivities early this year.

State television showed Saturday that races were also held in front of large crowds earlier in the week in the former Soviet republic's second largest city, Turkmenabat.

Unlike in previous years, diplomats and journalists were not invited to Sunday's festivities.

Diplomats from Germany, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates did however attend a Thursday presentation marking the translation of Berdymukhamedov's 2019 tome on horses, "The Horse -- a Symbol of Fidelity and Happiness", into the respective languages of their countries.

Turkmenistan restarted its domestic football league with crowds earlier this month after enforcing a brief hiatus as a pandemic precaution in late March.

Related Topics

Football World Iran Turkey Germany Turkmenabat Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates March Sunday 2019 TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

16 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

19 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

34 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.