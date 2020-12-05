Turkmenistan expands the internationalcooperation through the environmental diplomacy

On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, an exhibition dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality has started in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, an exhibition dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality has started in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition is expected to become a kind of report on the development of the national economy of the country where the expositions of 37 ministries and profile departments, as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan will be demonstrated.

On the second day of the exhibition, the high achievements of the agricultural sector of Turkmenistan have been displayed.



In the framework of the event, the ceremony of signing a number of bilateral documents took place. In particular, “The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in area of nature protection between the Ministry of Agriculture and Nature Protection of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the UN Development Programme in Turkmenistan,” “The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in area of sustainable development of the power industry between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the UN Development Programme in Turkmenistan,” as well as “The Memorandum of Understanding on sustainable management of water resources between the State Committee of Water Industry of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the UN Development Programme in Turkmenistan” were signed.



As is known, Turkmenistan, from the first days since gaining its independence, stands for combing the efforts of the countries of the region with the aim of safeguarding and ensuring the rational use of water resources.

The modern water saving technologies are introduced into the agriculture, construction and use of industrial and hydraulic structures in the country.

Aimed at the consolidation of common efforts and mutually useful exchange of experience, the water diplomacy of Turkmenistan adds new priorities to the work of the UN and contributes to the flourishing and progress at the national, regional and global levels.

Among the main goals of the environment protection strategy consistently implemented by the President of Turkmenistan, are the provision of dynamic growth of economy through effective and rational use of natural resources and consolidation of international efforts in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).