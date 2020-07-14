Turkmenistan halts passenger trains amid virus reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkmenistan has ordered passenger trains halted from July 16 amid reports of coronavirus in the isolated Central Asian country that has yet to declare any cases

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkmenistan has ordered passenger trains halted from July 16 amid reports of coronavirus in the isolated Central Asian country that has yet to declare any cases.

A statement on the state-run railway's website this week said that local passenger train travel would be suspended for a week from July 16 to July 23, but gave no reason for the stoppage.

Turkmenistan -- a tightly-controlled, oil-rich ex-Soviet state -- is one of the few countries in the world yet to declare any coronavirus cases.

Its foreign ministry last month dismissed as "fake news" a US embassy health alert warning Americans over potential coronavirus cases in Turkmenistan.

On Monday, some people told an AFP journalist that they were being stopped by police for not wearing masks -- a stark contrast to the government's policy of discouraging the practice in recent months.

An announcement by the health ministry carried by the state information agency on Monday recommended mask-wearing because of a "high concentrations of dust" and pathogens in the air.

The announcements follow the arrival of a World Health Organization delegation in Ashgabat last week for a 10-day mission examining the response to the pandemic.

The delegation is due to present the findings of the mission on Wednesday.