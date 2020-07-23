Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status in the World Trade Organization

The successive session of World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council was held in WTO headquarters located in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, during which the application of Turkmenistan on accession to WTO as an observer was considered

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020) the successive session of World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council was held in WTO headquarters located in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, during which the application of Turkmenistan on accession to WTO as an observer was considered.

The Turkmen side was represented at the session by the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations at Geneva, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan who took part via videoconference.



In honor of assessing the request of Turkmenistan for accession to WTO in the status of an observer, a special ceremony was organized during which the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan delivered a speech on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan.

During the address, he informed the participants of the General Council about the background of the accession process to the Organization, in particular about the pioneering policy of implementing the external economic activity of Turkmenistan.

It was stated that the Programme on Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan for 2020-2025 is a vital document in this regard.



The gaining of this status by the country is intended to contribute to the dynamic development of the national economy of Turkmenistan, strengthen its standing in regard to foreign trade, carry multilateral cooperation, attract foreign investments and improve international trade ties.

This also concerns the development of commercial and trade strategies including their successful implementation.

Following the address of the Turkmen side, a number of representatives of the Organization’s member-states, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Republic of Panama, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkey and Ukraine expressed support to the initiative of Turkmenistan on the accession to the Organization as an observer.

After the discussions, the member-states of WTO General Council unanimously adopted the resolution on granting Turkmenistan the status of an observer in WTO.

Currently there are 164 WTO member-states.

Twenty four countries possess the status of an observer. Turkmenistan became the 25th country with a status of an observer.