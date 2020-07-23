UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Has Been Granted The Observer Status In The World Trade Organization

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:59 PM

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status in the World Trade Organization

The successive session of World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council was held in WTO headquarters located in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, during which the application of Turkmenistan on accession to WTO as an observer was considered

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020) the successive session of World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council was held in WTO headquarters located in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, during which the application of Turkmenistan on accession to WTO as an observer was considered.
The Turkmen side was represented at the session by the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations at Geneva, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan who took part via videoconference.


In honor of assessing the request of Turkmenistan for accession to WTO in the status of an observer, a special ceremony was organized during which the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan delivered a speech on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan.

During the address, he informed the participants of the General Council about the background of the accession process to the Organization, in particular about the pioneering policy of implementing the external economic activity of Turkmenistan.

It was stated that the Programme on Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan for 2020-2025 is a vital document in this regard.


The gaining of this status by the country is intended to contribute to the dynamic development of the national economy of Turkmenistan, strengthen its standing in regard to foreign trade, carry multilateral cooperation, attract foreign investments and improve international trade ties.

This also concerns the development of commercial and trade strategies including their successful implementation.
Following the address of the Turkmen side, a number of representatives of the Organization’s member-states, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Republic of Panama, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkey and Ukraine expressed support to the initiative of Turkmenistan on the accession to the Organization as an observer.
After the discussions, the member-states of WTO General Council unanimously adopted the resolution on granting Turkmenistan the status of an observer in WTO.
Currently there are 164 WTO member-states.

Twenty four countries possess the status of an observer. Turkmenistan became the 25th country with a status of an observer.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Geneva Belarus Panama Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Mongolia Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

UNDP calls for temporary basic income for world's ..

1 minute ago

China to step up support for small businesses amid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.