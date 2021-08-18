UrduPoint.com

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021) Due to the present domestic situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the Consulates General in the cities of Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif are continuing to function in the regular mode.
At the same time, the external perimeter of the premises of the Embassy and Consulates General is being guarded by the representatives of the “Taliban” movement.
The Turkmen diplomats fulfill their duties in full format in accordance with the regular working schedule of the missions of Turkmenistan abroad.
A reduction of the staff members or partial evacuation of the employees of the diplomatic mission and the consular entities did not take place.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs that the staff members of the diplomatic service and other state agencies of the country carry out regular contacts with the representatives of the “Taliban” movement on the issues of protection of state borders, provision of customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of supervision and control implemented during the transportation of freights through the borders.
In this context, we note that the check-points on the Turkmen-Afghan border “Ymamnazar-Akina” and “Serhetabad-Torghundi” function in the regular mode and provide the passing of the necessary number of automobile trailers and railway wagons in accordance with the order agreed by both sides.

