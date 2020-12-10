UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanitarian Assistance To The Countries Of The World

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:23 PM

During his speech at the high-level pledging event of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan reiterated the strong commitment of Turkmenistan and its President to providing humanitarian assistance to the countries which have faced with emergency situations of natural and technogenic character

It was stated in particular that following the humane values and the principles of humanity, Turkmenistan has repeatedly provided humanitarian assistance to the neighboring countries, as well as to other states of the world which have face the humanitarian crises.

Upon the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, the country has made its voluntary contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund in the amount of 100 000 USD in 2020.

Turkmenistan has already acknowledged about its next contribution to the CERF in 2021.

