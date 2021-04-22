UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Is Elected To The Membership Of The Executive Board Of The UN Entity For Gender Equality And The Empowerment Of Women

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:11 PM

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

On 20 April 2021, during the consecutive session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Turkmenistan was elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for 2020-2024

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) On 20 April 2021, during the consecutive session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Turkmenistan was elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for 2020-2024.

UN-Women is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly established in 2010 with the aim of rising the efficiency of the efforts of the UN System agencies working on the issues of gender equality and the expansion of the rights and opportunities of women. The given entity stands as the leading body coordinating the work of the UN System on the provision of gender equality.

The Executive Board of UN-Women carries out the main governing functions and is composed of 51 Members who are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council for the period of three years.

The given resolution is coherent with the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan on the involvement of women into the socio-political, economic, social and cultural life of the country. One of the significant national documents on the enhancement of the status of women is the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Turkmenistan April Women Government

Recent Stories

DP World reports strong start to 2021 with 10% vol ..

26 seconds ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

7 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

30 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

30 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

32 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.