Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

On 20 April 2021, during the consecutive session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Turkmenistan was elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for 2020-2024

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) On 20 April 2021, during the consecutive session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Turkmenistan was elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for 2020-2024.

UN-Women is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly established in 2010 with the aim of rising the efficiency of the efforts of the UN System agencies working on the issues of gender equality and the expansion of the rights and opportunities of women. The given entity stands as the leading body coordinating the work of the UN System on the provision of gender equality.

The Executive Board of UN-Women carries out the main governing functions and is composed of 51 Members who are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council for the period of three years.

The given resolution is coherent with the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan on the involvement of women into the socio-political, economic, social and cultural life of the country. One of the significant national documents on the enhancement of the status of women is the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.