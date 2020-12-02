Turkmenistan Is Ready To Expand The Contacts With Sco On Humanitarian And Scientific Issues

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) On the 30th of November 2020, at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) in the format of a videoconference, the possibilities of widening the ties in the area of science, healthcare and medicine amid the global coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

The importance of scientific contacts and exchanges, application of new technologies was stated. In addition, the heads of delegations underlined the importance of promoting the historic-cultural heritage of the SCO countries and development of tourist potential.

During his speech at the session, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted that the contacts on humanitarian and scientific issues stand as the most important component of cooperation with the SCO countries.

“The common historic, cultural, spiritual ties between our states and people serve as a firm basis for working out a systematic approach in the process of building relations on the given spheres,” said R.Meredov.

Thereupon, the strong position of Turkmenistan is confirmed in regard to the work on uniting the efforts of states on fighting the pandemic through solidarity, mutual help and efficient participation. It is underlined that Turkmenistan is ready to establish close cooperation with SCO on scientific-medical vector and stands for the establishment of channels of professional communication between the medical societies, profile organizations for the long-term perspective.