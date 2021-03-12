UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Leader Frets Over Foreign Debt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:24 PM

Turkmenistan leader frets over foreign debt

Turkmenistan's strongman leader has warned that the gas-rich country may struggle to pay its foreign debts unless creditors give it more time, a rare admission of economic problems in the isolated state

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Turkmenistan's strongman leader has warned that the gas-rich country may struggle to pay its foreign debts unless creditors give it more time, a rare admission of economic problems in the isolated state.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told ministers to "prepare appropriate proposals" for creditors regarding "repayment periods" as soon as possible, state newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported on Friday.

The president said $145 million of more than $600 million owed in foreign credits for agricultural development were due to be repaid over the course of this year.

He specifically ordered the government to "conduct negotiations" to restructure debt owed by state chemical company Turkmenhimiya.

"When attracting new foreign investment, as far as possible, it is necessary to achieve a low interest rate and favourable conditions for our country," Neutral Turkmenistan's report quoted him as saying.

Berdymukhamedov, 63, also said the country "can in no way be satisfied" with the growth of the economy, which he claimed stood at 5.9 percent for 2020 and the first two months of this year.

Economic slowdowns in key partner states were partly to blame, he said.

Observers have long cast doubt over Turkmenistan's economic reporting, with official annual growth averaging above six percent for the last five years despite a sharp downturn in prices for hydrocarbons, which dominate exports.

Turkmenistan has no free media and tends not to relay bad news, with the country of around six million people famous for its claim to zero coronavirus cases.

According to Turkmenistan's foreign trade bank, 39 percent of foreign credits for investment was owed to Japan and 25 percent to China in 2020.

The bank did not provide figures for the sums owed.

Related Topics

Exports China Company Bank Turkmenistan Japan May 2020 Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

20 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

20 minutes ago

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

20 minutes ago

Johnson buffeted by Brexit discontent in N.Ireland ..

20 minutes ago

Fatah Says Jailed Leader Barghouti to Back Party, ..

20 minutes ago

144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.