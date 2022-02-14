The son of Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for president next month, state media reported Monday, after the autocrat said he would step down and authorities called a snap vote

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The son of Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for president next month, state media reported Monday, after the autocrat said he would step down and authorities called a snap vote.

"At the extraordinary congress of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat, the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers of the country, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, was nominated as a presidential candidate," the state television announcer said.