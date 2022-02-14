UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Leader's Son To Run For President: State TV

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Turkmenistan leader's son to run for president: state TV

The son of Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for president next month, state media reported Monday, after the autocrat said he would step down and authorities called a snap vote

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The son of Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for president next month, state media reported Monday, after the autocrat said he would step down and authorities called a snap vote.

"At the extraordinary congress of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat, the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers of the country, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, was nominated as a presidential candidate," the state television announcer said.

Related Topics

Vote Ashgabat Turkmenistan Congress Media TV Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'R ..

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'Russian Invasion' in Coming Day ..

21 seconds ago
 Religious ministry to establish recycling plant fo ..

Religious ministry to establish recycling plant for sacred papers in Islamabad

22 seconds ago
 Tarin directs to expedite process for building sug ..

Tarin directs to expedite process for building sugar strategic reserves

24 seconds ago
 Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

15 minutes ago
 Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

15 minutes ago
 Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escala ..

Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escalation Fears - Tracker

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>