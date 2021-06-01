Turkmenistan Opens Caspian Sea for Vaccinated Tourists - State Media

Turkmenistan has opened a tourist season at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a state newspaper said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Turkmenistan has opened a tourist season at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a state newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to the Neytralnyy Turkmenistan, the vaccination against COVID-19 is obligatory for those willing to take a vacation at the seaside. For this reason, the health ministry designated 18 hospitals in the capital of Ashgabat and other regions, where travelers have to undergo inoculation.

In addition, it is necessary to make a PCR test not less than 72 hours before the journey and to provide it at checkpoints.

The rules also include other restrictions, such as personal hygiene, social distance, wearing masks that must be changed every two hours.

Visits by Turkmen citizens to the shores of the Caspian Sea was banned in May 2020 in a bid to contain the spread of infectious diseases. In April, the authorities announced the opening of the coast for tourists from June 1 until September 15.