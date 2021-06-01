UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Opens Caspian Sea For Vaccinated Tourists - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Turkmenistan Opens Caspian Sea for Vaccinated Tourists - State Media

Turkmenistan has opened a tourist season at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a state newspaper said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Turkmenistan has opened a tourist season at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a state newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to the Neytralnyy Turkmenistan, the vaccination against COVID-19 is obligatory for those willing to take a vacation at the seaside. For this reason, the health ministry designated 18 hospitals in the capital of Ashgabat and other regions, where travelers have to undergo inoculation.

In addition, it is necessary to make a PCR test not less than 72 hours before the journey and to provide it at checkpoints.

The rules also include other restrictions, such as personal hygiene, social distance, wearing masks that must be changed every two hours.

Visits by Turkmen citizens to the shores of the Caspian Sea was banned in May 2020 in a bid to contain the spread of infectious diseases. In April, the authorities announced the opening of the coast for tourists from June 1 until September 15.

Related Topics

Ashgabat Turkmenistan April May June September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Global Semiconductor chip Shortage Causes Car Asse ..

29 minutes ago

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: ..

59 seconds ago

Head of Conoscere Eurasia NGO Plans to Discuss Rus ..

1 minute ago

Europe stock markets climb at open

1 minute ago

Mukhtar Waza condoles demise of noted islamic scho ..

1 minute ago

Viewers can’s stop gushing about Fahad Sheikh an ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.